VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say a road in the Ocean Lakes neighborhood was blocked Wednesday morning due to an incident.

Flammarion Drive was closed around Old Dam Neck Road, according to a tweet from police.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the incident originally came in as a domestic call. Police tweeted around an hour later that the incident was resolved, and Flammarion was reopened.

