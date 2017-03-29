Husband and wife arrested after fight at Newport News hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A couple was arrested Tuesday following a fight at a Newport News hospital.

32-year-old Joshua Cobb is charged with trespassing and possession of marijuana. His wife, 28-year-old Jataun Williams, is facing charges of assault on law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.

Around 1:00 a.m., police were called to Riverside Regional Medical Center for a report of an altercation. Responding officers found emergency room workers with a man handcuffed to a hospital bed.

A sheriff’s deputy took the man, who was identified as Cobb, into custody after he got into a fight with his wife in the emergency room. During Cobb’s arrest, officers searched him and found two baggies of suspected marijuana on him.

Williams was restrained during the fight with her husband. Police say she assaulted a sheriff’s deputy who was working extra duty in the emergency room. During her arrest, officers found a five to six-inch blade with spikes on the grip, similar to brass knuckles, in her purse.