Habitat for Humanity to address president’s proposed budget Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The South Hampton Roads and Peninsula chapters of Habitat for Humanity are expected to address President Donald Trump’s budget at a news conference Friday.

Habitat for Humanity says Trump’s budget proposes eliminating several programs that are integral in allowing the organization and other nonprofits to help low-income families build and own homes.

“Eliminating or reducing funding for these programs would exacerbate local home shortages and increase the burden on families in need of housing stability,” Habitat for Humanity said in a statement Wednesday. “Immediate challenge is that localities are creating their own budgets and must know what the federal government will provide for Habitat for Humanity to plan for the coming year.”

Habitat for Humanity will be joined by other local organizations that work to provide affordable housing in the region at Friday’s news conference, which is set for 11 a.m.