Governor again pushing for mental health screenings at jails

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s an issue that was highlighted after the death of Jamycheal Mitchell, a mentally ill inmate who died at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Mitchell was arrested after stealing $5 worth of junk food from a 7-Eleven. He later died in jail after losing a significant amount of weight and heart failure. His family pushed for changes at the Capitol this past January.

“My son died in a jail by himself. Nobody knows what his last words were, did he say anything, we don’t know nothing,” said Mitchell’s mother, Sonia Adams.

“We have many people in our jails today who should not be there. Jamycheal Mitchell should never have been in jail. The man had a mental illness and the consequences, starve to death in jail,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe.

The governor originally wanted to invest $4.2 million toward staffing someone at every jail for mental health screenings of incoming inmates. Lawmakers cut the funding citing a lack of money for the positions.

“Our jailers will be the first to tell you they are just plain not equipped or trained to deal with this,” said McAuliffe.

The governor says he’s put $442,000 back into the budget to come up with a standard for jails to screen and assess inmates coming into the jail for a mental illness within 72 hours.

“Before someone goes into jail, should that person be in there. Are they a threat to themselves or to the folks in the jail?” said McAuliffe.

The goal is to analyze the costs and benefits of requiring all jails to assess offenders.