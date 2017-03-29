Fire crews clean up spill after accident in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews cleaned up a fuel spill from an accident in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg Fire Chief Pat Dent says about 30 gallons of fuel leaked onto the parking lot of the KFC on Richmond Road. It flowed along the curb of the road.

Firefighters contained the spill with absorbent pads until a chemical cleanup contractor got to the scene. The fuel was contained before it got to the storm drain.

No one was hurt.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.