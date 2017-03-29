Family fears local boy with rare disease will lose access to breakthrough drug

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The family of a Yorktown boy with a debilitating disease fears he’s going to soon lose access to a breakthrough treatment.

At the age of five, Caden Bowers, now 12, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that causes the muscles to progressively weaken.

Late last year, the Federal Drug Administration approved the first-ever treatment for the severe type.

The approval came following years of a clinical trial, of which, Bowers was part of.

“At the time he was diagnosed, there was no hope, there was no treatment, and when we got the call to get him to be part of the trial, we felt pretty fortunate,” said Beth Perez, Bowers’ mom.

But now, the family fears the middle schooler won’t be able to receive the commercial drug, Exondys 51.

“The drug company is working with us right now to make sure he is receiving it until a decision is made by the insurance company,” Perez said.

According to the family, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is denying coverage of the treatment.

“They said it was experimental and they haven’t seen enough coverage to see that it works clinically,” Perez said.

But the family is already noticing big changes since Bowers has been using the drug.

“Overall, the quality of life is just, it’s improved, it’s stabilized him by receiving this drug,” his stepfather, Bryan Perez, told 10 On Your Side.

The family appealed twice, and now the matter is reportedly going before an external review committee. On Monday, Perez was told a decision would be made within 72 hours.

“If they don’t approve coverage, at that point, I’m not quite sure what we’ll do.”

“I get worried that it won’t get approved,” the 12-year-old said. Bowers told 10 On Your Side he stresses about it daily.

Perez said the treatment would cost $300,000 out of pocket, annually. While it won’t cure her son, she said it’s “giving him a fighting chance.”

The family has launched an online petition.

10 On Your Side is working to get a response from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a spokesman informed 10 On Your Side of additional measures that must be taken before the company can answer any questions about the matter.

10 On Your Side first told you about Bowers last year, when he captured attention while playing football in his wheelchair.