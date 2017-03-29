Family and friends remember Portsmouth Tuskegee Airman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth family is remembering the life and legacy of an original Tuskegee Airman.

The family of Wilbert C. Gore Sr. says he died Tuesday at the age of 93.

“He was a giant among men and that’s how he lived his life. I’m proud of him,” said his son, Wilbert C. Gore Jr.

Gore Jr. spoke with 10 On Your Side and was joined with his two brothers, Glene and Kenneth.

The Gore family says their father served as an aerial engineer in the Army and was a part of the Tuskegee Experiment, which trained African-American pilots. His family says he worked alongside famous Tuskegee Airmen including General Daniel “Chappie” James.

They say they didn’t really know about their father’s service until his later years.

“We used to see the flight medals, good conduct medals, the theatrical medals in the drawer. We saw them but he never said anything about it,” said Gore Jr.

The family says Gore Sr. was not a talkative one, but when he spoke, it was always full of wisdom.

His neighbors in Portsmouth are also remembering him for the times they spent together.

“Every morning, he would get up about 6:30 and open his garage and make coffee,” said neighbor Thomas Langston.

The Gores say their father spent most of his time hanging out in the garage and welcoming others into his home.

“Daddy was a neighborhood person,” Gore Jr. said.

His family says he was proud of many things in his life including being a member of the Tidewater Chapter for Tuskegee Airmen, receiving and honorary doctorate from Old Dominion University and attending the inauguration of former President Barack Obama.

Gore Jr. says his father was active until late in his life when he began struggling with dementia.

“It’s heartbreaking, but it’s something I hope and pray in our lifetime there will be a cure for it,” he said.

While Gore Sr.’s family and friends remember and honor his life, they say there’s nothing they’d change during the 93 years he graced on the earth.

“No regrets. We’ve been fortunate,” Gore Jr. said.