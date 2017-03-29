Counting Kindness – FAME All Stars of Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The FAME All-Stars are competitive cheerleaders and this group is from Yorktown. They earned a bid to compete at the International All-Star Championships in Orlando next month. For one FAME family, this trip will mean everything.

The Marceron’s of Williamsburg, their daughter Kaylee, is on the FAME squad and her little brother, Adam, will be making the trek to Orlando too. He is her biggest fan and wants to see her make her first appearance at Worlds. It was his Make A Wish wish.

Adam is five and has a very rare genetic disorder known as MetHb. It is progressive and causes severe mental and physical impairment and degeneration of the brain. Adam is the only child in the United States with this disorder and doctors predict he may only have months to live. The Yorktown FAME family intends to make this memory for the Marceron’s extra special and surround them with help, support and love.