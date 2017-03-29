Classic Ballets, Carousels and Mermaids are all Appearing in Hampton Roads

Friday, March 31 – Sunday, April 2 : Swan Lake @ Chrysler Hall

Get ready to experience the breathtaking ballet performance of Swan Lake. Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet troupe will showcase the stunning and critically acclaimed production. The stunning costumes, elaborate dance choreography and music by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra will have audiences mystified and craving more.

Friday and Saturday at Chrysler hall at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

Saturday, April 1 : Hampton’s Historic Carousel Reopens, Tuesdays – Sundays, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Hampton’s Historic Carousel re-opens this weekend! This antique-wooden merry-go-round showcases 48 finely-carved horses along with its original mirrors and oil paintings for all to enjoy. The completely restored carousel looks as great as it did in the 1920’s when it first made its debut at Buckroe Beach.

Experience rides Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Carousel Park on Settlers Landing Road in Downtown Hampton. Tickets are $1 per ride.

Monday, April 3, 10, 17, 24 | Mermaid Mondays from 6-9 p.m.

Mermaids are REAL and you can see them right now at the Virginia Aquarium! Every Monday in the month of April, mermaids from across the Virginia coast will be featured in the red sea aquarium as they allow humans, like you and me, see them they swim and play with their underwater friends. Enjoy story time, a mermaid puppet show and take home unique souvenirs.

Experience this special event every Monday from 6-9 p.m. at the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach. Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for non-members.