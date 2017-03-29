Charges withdrawn for 2 suspects in 2016 Chesapeake homicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The case against a man charged in a December 2016 homicide is expected to move forward, while charges against two other suspects have been withdrawn.

Nancy Parr with the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office tells 10 On Your Side charges against Daquane Cuffee are scheduled to go forward.

Cuffee was faced with several charges following the Dec. 22, 2016 shooting, including second-degree murder and possession of a concealed handgun.

Police say 27-year-old Dion Tynes was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a car on Birch Trail Circle. He died from his injuries.

Twenty-year-old Davis Turner IV was also charged in December with second-degree murder.

Parr said Wednesday that charges against Turner were withdrawn — or nolle prossed — because there was insufficient evidence to proved that he committed murder.

Turner’s attorney told 10 On Your Side Wednesday, “I’m just happy for this young man.”

A third suspect, Hailey Jacobs, later turned herself in to police last December. Jacobs was faced with two accessory after the fact of murder charges.

Parr said Wednesday that Jacobs’ charges were also withdrawn.

Her attorney said in December that Jacobs was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and was a witness to “a horrible, horrible crime.” Jacobs’ mother said her daughter had been missing for a few days before she turned herself in.

Cuffee is scheduled to be in court May 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.