SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating several thefts of tractor-trailer batteries.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Citgo in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard for a report of multiple larcenies from the parking lot.

Police say someone took exterior batteries from three parked tractor-trailers.

There were no witnesses.

Authorities are still investigating.