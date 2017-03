PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Downtown Hampton Kiwanis Club. Brenda Garrett along with her lively club members were on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us about their annual Kiwanis Fun Hunt coming this April’s Fools that will benefit local charities.

Downtown Hampton Kiwanis Fun Hunt

Saturday – 11am to 4pm

Starts at Hampton History Museum

Tickets: EventBrite.com

Keyword: KIWANIS of FUN HUNT