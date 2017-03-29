After near-death experience, Amber Brown set to graduate with honors from Norfolk State

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Wearing a giant smile across her face, Amber Brown had no problem tooting her own horn about the fact that she is set to graduate with honors from Norfolk State University in May. Who would?

Then again, flip the calendar a year back, and Brown, then a junior and a forward for the NSU women’s basketball team, found herself fighting for her life.

On New Year’s Day of 2015, Brown was found unresponsive in her dorm room on Norfolk State’s campus, having suffered what was believed to be a diabetes-enduced stroke. Her doctors feared the worst.

Brown’s heart had stopped three times, and yet, her mother Coretta felt a sense of calm, feeling her daughter’s life was “in a pair of higher hands.”

Her family’s and her friends’ faith was rewarded. Following sixth months of rehabilitation, Amber is working out, occasionally shooting some hoops, and after graduation is set to receive the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award from the National Association of Academic Advisors for Athletics. She’ll receive the award, given to a student athlete who’s persavered through personal odds to achieve success in the classroom.