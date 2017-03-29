Accident reported on Willow Wood Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk say there was another accident on Willow Wood Drive Wednesday.

Norfolk dispatchers tell WAVY.com an officer called in an in the 1300 block of Willow Wood around 11:20 a.m.

No one was injured.

WAVY.com is working to gather more information on this accident. It is unknown if speed was a factor.

Residents in the neighborhood have said that speeding has been a major problem on that road. Police say there have been 13 accidents and three hit-and-runs as well as 93 speeding tickets issued on Willow Wood in the last five years.

A husband and wife were recently charged in a multi-vehicle crash that police say began as a domestic dispute.

Norfolk City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lower the speed limit on Willow Wood between Granby Street and Tidewater Drive from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.