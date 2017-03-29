Accident involving motorcycle causes lane closures on Northampton Blvd in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An accident between a car and a motorcycle Wednesday morning reportedly resulted in injuries, and has caused lane closures.

Police dispatchers say the accident was reported just before 6 a.m. with injuries.

The crash happened at Northampton Boulevard, near Diamond Springs Road.

Dispatchers say the westbound left and middle lanes on Northampton are blocked, along with the left turn lane to Bayside Road from the eastbound side of Northampton.

Police tweeted Wednesday morning that the westbound side of Northampton was down to one lane because of a crash.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately known. WAVY.com is working to learn more about the accident.

