Video released of 2016 Newport News murder, police-involved shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Recently released video provides a better glimpse into what happened during an officer-involved shooting in Newport News last year.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted Laratio Lorenzo Dantzler in a double murder from January of 2016. Because the trial has concluded, the evidence presented has been made public.

10 On Your Side obtained copies of a 911 call from a witness, who described Dantzler shooting and killing Cadre Antwoine Grey and Quinton Antonio Kelly inside a minivan near 14th Street and Wickham Avenue.

“It’s like an accident or something and they ran into the car across the street and the guy got a gun,” the caller said.

As we previously reported, the driver of the van reported that Dantzler, and another man, Stephen Lorenzo Hayes, tried to rob the driver of the minivan. The driver said he crashed the van after being hit on the head with a gun by Dantzler. The driver took off.

“The guy got the gun at everybody that was out of the van And then he made everybody get back in the van,” the caller said, describing how Hayes and Dantzler tried to rob two of the van’s passengers.

According to dash cam video recorded by a private investigator who was in the area for an unrelated reason, Hayes is seen trying to move the minivan, but fails. He then leaves the scene. Seconds later, Dantzler appears to fire inside the van at Grey and Kelly.

“Oh I hear a gun shot. I hear a gun shot. Oh my God,” the 911 caller explained.

In the dash cam video, Dantlzer is seen walking away after firing.

That’s when officers spot him on Roanoke Avenue. Newly released body camera video shows a veteran officer giving Dantzler several commands to drop his weapon. (You can watch the videos below. Viewer discretion is advised.)

“Get down! Get on the ground! Drop the gun, drop the gun. Do it, do it now,” the officer can be heard shouting before firing her service weapon.

She then continues to yell commands: “Drop it,” “get on the ground,” “get your hands off the gun,” “take your hand off the gun,” she shouts.

Officers eventually approach Danztler, detain him and apply pressure to his wounds before medics arrive.

Hayes’ murder charge was nolle prossed. He still faces gun and robbery charges, but is waiting for his day in court.

Note: These videos has graphic content and may be upsetting to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.