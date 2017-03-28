Two TCC students earn national scholarships

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two local college students have received a huge honor.

Tidewater Community College students Griffin Leach, of Chesapeake, and Amy Nordmeyer, of Suffolk, are a part of this year’s Coca-Cola Community College Scholars.

They’ll both receive a scholarship of more than $1,000 and head to a convention in Nashville next week to be recognized.

TCC says Leach is heading to the University of Virginia after he graduates, while Nordmeyer is planning to attend Old Dominion University in the fall.