Two bodies found in Bertie County house fire

BERTIE COUNTY, NC (WITN) — Two bodies were found inside a home that caught fire early this morning in Eastern Carolina.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says firefighters were alerted around 1:30 a.m. to a fire at the two-story home on Charles Taylor Road, east of Lewiston Woodville.

He said deputies were called a half hour later after the two bodies were discovered inside.

Holley says they are still waiting on pathology reports to determine the cause of death. The names of the people have not yet been released.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.