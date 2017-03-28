Man found guilty in 2015 murder outside Va. Beach strip club

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three suspects charged in a 2015 homicide outside of a Virginia Beach strip club has been found guilty.

Paul Abbey, 25, was shot and killed outside Cheetah’s Lounge on Diamond Springs Road.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed to WAVY’s Erin Kelly that Timothy Watson was convicted on all counts. Watson’s trial began in Virginia Beach last week.

Watson and Raiquan Turner were charged with murder robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for their role in the 2016 incident. The third suspect, Keith Devon Mitchell, was charged with and later pleaded guilty to accessory after the homicide.

Turner was found guilty in a jury trial earlier this month and is facing three life sentences.

