Thieves ransack cars, steal SUV in Virginia Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – People living in the South Plaza Trail area are growing concerned after seeing an uptick in theft.

Over the last few weeks, police confirm several unlocked vehicles were rummaged through in the neighborhood. Between Sunday night and Monday morning, an SUV was stolen from a driveway on Cumberland Parkway.

“Woke up the next morning, and my truck was gone,” said Dana Turville.

Turville and her husband traveled from Alabama to stay with their daughter in her new home. Now, they’re trying to figure out how to travel back, after someone stole their maroon 1999 Ford Explorer.

The vehicle was unlocked, but Turville said the keys weren’t inside. She isn’t sure how the thief drove off.

“I’ll just say that I’m thankful it was my truck, and not my family, that was violated.”

The family’s other vehicles were rummaged through, along with their neighbor’s cars.

“It keeps happening,” said Kelly John, another victim.

This week’s incident marks the second time her vehicle was recently ransacked.

“I think some people are gonna start staying up and aren’t gonna be nice when they see [thieves],” she said. “People are getting pissed.”

Daniel Stephens told 10 On Your Side his mother’s car was rummaged through. He believes the vehicle was locked, and isn’t sure how the thieves got in.

Fortunately, not much was taken from the vehicle, but other neighbors told 10 On Your Side they lost electronics and valuables. Some items were reportedly tossed along the street.

Neighbors hope police will pick up patrols there.

A Virginia Beach public information officer told 10 On Your Side that more than one detective is looking into the incidents. Suspect information has not been provided. Police could not confirm if any surveillance video was obtained.