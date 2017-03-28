Suspects smash window of Verizon store in Suffolk, steal several items

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they are looking for three suspects who broke into a Verizon Wireless store Tuesday morning and stole several items.

According to police, the three suspects broke a front window of the store on Harbour View Boulevard around 3:40 a.m., and left a minute later with several electronics items.

Surveillance photos released by police show three suspects inside the store, and one of the front windows smashed.

Suffolk Verizon Store Robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image courtesy of Suffolk police Image courtesy of Suffolk police Image courtesy of Suffolk police

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.