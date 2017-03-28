Suffolk police offering academy for senior citizens

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police Suffolk are offering an academy this summer for senior citizens.

A news release states that the academy is aimed at educating seniors about the department and on how to improve their own personal safety.

The program is an eight-week course that covers topics including active shooter response, crime prevention, crime scene investigation and hostage negotiation.

It is scheduled to run from June 7 to Aug. 9.

Registration for the program is ongoing at police headquarters on Henley Place.