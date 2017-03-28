Suffolk man pleads guilty to child porn charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 50-year-old Suffolk man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Authorities say Jamie Lee Sorrentino confessed in 2016 to being responsible to thousands of images and videos found on a computer. A user on the computer was distributing the images through peer-to-peer file sharing.

Suffolk police seized numerous items of electronic media in a search of Sorrentino’s home last June. The media included more than 50,000 images and video of child pornography and child erotica, authorities say.

Sorrentino faces a minimum of 5 years in prison when he is sentenced later this year.