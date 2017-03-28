Suffolk man accused of trying to buy sex from a minor

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a Suffolk man for allegedly trying to solicit prostitution from a minor.

59-year-old Randell Daughtrey, of the 300 block of N. 5th Street, is charged with solicitation of prostitution from a minor, age 16 or older.

On March 6, officers spoke to a boy about a report of a suspicious person. Police say the juvenile was approached by a man who tried to pay him to perform sexual acts. The boy was walking in the 200 block of Cullodan Street when the incident happened.

Daughtrey is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

More charges are pending as police are still investigating. If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.