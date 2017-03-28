School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in Chesapeake; no students injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A school was involved in an accident with two other vehicles Tuesday morning, police say.

Chesapeake police spokeswoman Kelly Elliot tells WAVY.com there were children on board the bus, but no one was hurt.

The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at Albemarle Drive and Shea Drive.

Elliot says a male driver in one of the other vehicles was complaining of head pain and was being treated at the scene.

There is no word yet on whether or not anyone is facing charges for the accident.

