PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An accident shut down the eastbound lanes of Route 164 in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 6:26 p.m. The road reopened nearly an hour later.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured, but medics were spotted at the scene.

(Photo courtesy WAVY viewer) (Photo courtesy WAVY viewer)