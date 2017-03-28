Reck on the Road: Virginia Beach SPCA Wildlife Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to The Center for Conservation Biology at the College of William and Mary, Virginia’s bald eagle population is thriving with more than 1,000 breeding pairs spotting in the state last year.

That’s the good news, but with so many eagles in our area, accidents will happen, whether it be injuries from power lines or accidents with motor vehicles or planes. Just last week, the Virginia Beach SPCA Wildlife Program tended to two injured bald eagles.

We find out more about the Virginia Beach SPCA Wildlife Program and how they tended to the bald eagle in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.

If you find an injured or orphaned animal visit vbspcawildlife.com for details on what to do.