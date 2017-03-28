ODU’s Jennie Simms earns All-America honor

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Basketball fans at the Ted Constant Center will surely miss seeing no. 25 work her magic. Jennie Simms, the second-leading scorer in the nation this season, was named honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press on Monday evening.

Simms set the school record, averaging 26 points per game during her senior season, and ranks fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list with 2,151 points. She was also named the Conference USA Player of the Year, the first since Lucienne Berthieu in 2002, and has more 30, and 40-point games than any player in Lady Monarch history.