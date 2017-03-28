Norfolk City Council votes to lower speed limit on Willow Wood Drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council unanimously voted to lower the speed limit along Willow Wood Drive.

Council voted to lower the speed limit from 30 miles an hour to 25 miles an hour between Granby Street and Tidewater Drive.

Last week, 10 On Your Side spoke with neighbors, who said they wanted a solution to speeding problems in the area.

There were 13 accidents, three hit-and-runs and 93 speeding tickets issued on Willow Wood Drive in just over five years. Between March 6 and March 8 alone, the police department issued 34 speeding tickets.

The city has already added more visible speed limit signs, new road markers, and upgraded lighting.