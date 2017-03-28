No injuries reported in Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported Tuesday morning in a house fire in Chesapeake.
Fire department officials tweeted that crews were called to the scene on Woodbaugh Drive, off Taylor Road, shortly after 10:20 a.m. The fire was brought under control eight minutes after crews arrived.
Officials said in the tweet that smoke was showing when crews arrived. No one was hurt.
Chesapeake House Fire
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.