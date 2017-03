NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News City Council named Cindy Rohlf as the new city manager Tuesday.

Rohlf had been acting as city manager after Jim Bourey resigned from his post on March 7.

Council unanimously accepted Bourey’s resignation and unanimously appointed Rohlf as acting city manager. She had previously worked as assistant city manager.

Bourey’s resignation came five days after he resigned from the Peninsula Airport Commission.