Hampton police investigating deadly overnight shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives in Hampton are investigating a deadly shooting from overnight.

They say it happened around 1:00 Tuesday morning. Investigators say someone shot a man on Quash Street near Foley Street. That’s right off Rip Rap Road near North King Street.

Police put up crime tape around the scene as they searched for clues in the shooting. Right now, they are looking for information that will help them find a suspect. Police have not said who the victim is.

Call the Crime Line if you have any information that could help investigators. Remember you do not have to leave a name.