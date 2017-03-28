Hampton police: Inconsistencies in Moton sexual assault allegations

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are still investigating reports of sexual assaults at the Moton Early Childhood Center. However, they now say that there are inconsistencies in statements from the alleged victims.

According to a search warrant filed in the case, three parents reported that their five-year-old children were inappropriately touched by a school employee during group time on March 13.

Investigators say those initial reports though conflict with what the children revealed during a forensic investigation with trained staff from the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

Now, police are hoping security camera video from the school — both in and around the classroom in question — will “corroborate or refute the statements made by the parties involved.”

The employee in question is on leave during the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

