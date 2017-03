PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We tend to think of spring colors as being bright, but our friends at Shore Gallery and Design say grey is actually the new hot trend! Mark your calendar for Saturday’s open house from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00.

Shore Gallery & Design

1556 Laskin Road #138

Virginia Beach

(757) 422-1285

ShoreGallery.net

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Shore Gallery and Design.