Currituck County beach access ramp closed for construction

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A public access ramp to the beach in Currituck County is closed for construction.

Crews shut down the Lighthouse Ramp at Corolla Village Road to both vehicles and pedestrians. The closure is in effect between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through April 8.

Workers are building an elevated walkway system that will provide full ADA accessibility to the beach.

In the meantime, you can use nearby access ramps at Albacore Street and the Southern Beach Access at the north end of Pine Island.