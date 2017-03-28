Company recalls nearly 1 million pounds of breaded chicken products

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — OK Food, Inc. is recalling nearly 1 million pounds of breaded chicken products over concerns that they could be contaminated with metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the company received five complaints that metal objects were found in their ready-to-eat chicken products. An internal investigation found that the objects came from metal conveyor belting.

The chicken was sold Dec. 19, 2016 through March 7, 2017. A full list of the products affected in the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.

Anyone who has bought the chicken listed in the recall is urged to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

