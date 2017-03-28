Chesapeake’s Marcus Evans to transfer from Rice

Marcus Evans announced on Monday that he intends to leave Rice University, having spent two seasons as a star guard for the Owls.

A prolific scorer out of Cape Henry Collegiate School, Evans became the first in Rice history to score 500 points, dish out 100 assists and grab 100 rebounds in a single season. He’s also the fastest player to reach 1,000 career points in both Rice and Conference USA history.

While Evans has not said where he intends to transfer as of yet, it’s not unrealistic to think he’ll end up at Virginia Commonwealth University, where Mike Rhoades accepted a head coaching job after leaving Rice. Wherever Evans ends up, he’ll have to sit out a season, per NCAA rules.