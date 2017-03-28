Person injures leg jumping from window in Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured Tuesday morning after they jumped from a window in a house fire in Chesapeake.

Fire department Capt. Scott Saunders says crews were called to the fire house fire on Shell Road just before 9:30 a.m.

The fire was under control 13 minutes after crews arrived, according to a tweet from the fire department.

Officials later tweeted that a male injured his leg jumping from one of the house’s windows.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

