Storms bring rain, hail to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Storms are rolling through the Hampton Roads area Tuesday evening and into the nighttime.

Rain clouds have moved in from the west throughout the day, bringing showers in waves and even hail in some places. Enough hail may fall to cover the ground.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Hampton, Poquoson, Isle of Wight, Franklin and Suffolk, saying a strong thunderstorm will likely affect these areas. Wet weather is likely through 9:00 p.m.

In Hampton, a woman was struck by lightning as a strong storm moved through the area. Keep in mind, if you see lightning or hear thunder, you’re at risk and should take shelter immediately.

In the Fox Hill and Buckroe Beach areas of Hampton, WAVY viewer Teressa Garnett-Hamilton reported seeing dime to quarter-size hail.

WAVY viewers Melinda and Robbie Webb also shared a video of hail falling on Grandview Island.

Other WAVY viewers saw hail in Surry County and at Fort Eustis in Newport News.

WAVY meteorologists say it will be drier and cooler Wednesday. Stay with 10 On Your Side for the latest weather and news updates and send pictures or video of the weather where you live to ReportIt@wavy.com.