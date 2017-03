NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No one was hurt when a car crashed into a house overnight.

It happened around 1:00 am on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News, in the Port Warwick area of the city near Raleigh Road. Our overnight crew spoke with the homeowner. He says police told him, the driver’s brakes failed, causing the accident.

We’re working to find out if police plan to charge anyone. The car did not go through the house. There is moderate damage to the front of the home.