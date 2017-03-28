Audience: ADA Tour De Cure

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Tuesday, March 28 is Diabetes Alert Day. It is also a day to take action and to reduce the risk of diabetes.Members of the local chapter of the American Diabetes Association came by The Hampton Roads Show to talk about an upcoming event. Oliver Dimalanta, Tour de Cure Team Captain for Liberty Tax Service, encouraged us to start taking action today and informed us on the Tour De Cure taking place next month.

Find out if you are at risk. Take the free, anonymous diabetes risk test available online at this link: http://www.diabetes.org/are-you-at-risk/diabetes-risk-test/

It only takes a minute to complete.

Diabetes Alert Day – Today!

Take Action & Get Screened!

ADA Tour De Cure

Saturday, April 29th

King’s Fork High School – Suffolk

Diabetes.org/HamptonRoadsVATour

10 On Your Side’s Jen Lewis will report live from the race start at 6 a.m. and Face of FOX43 Annaka Chesnutt will emcee the opening ceremonies.