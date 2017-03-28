18-year-old shot on Priscilla Lane in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot on Priscilla Lane off Mt. Pleasant Road around midnight Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Priscilla Lane and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man would only provide limited details on what happened, police said.

Medics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

Police are asking anyone who has information on this shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.