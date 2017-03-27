Woman arrested after cops find drug paraphernalia, weapons on her

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman was arrested Sunday after police say they found drug paraphernalia, a gun and a concealed switchblade on her person.

At 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Republic Road for a report of a woman pulling a gun during a domestic incident. The woman who was allegedly involved was found nearby. Police identified her as 34-year-old Christina Gail Price.

Authorities say Price was getting a cigarette from her purse when an officer saw a glass smoking device commonly used to smoke crack cocaine. Officers took the purse and arrested Price for possession of a Schedule I/Schedule II controlled substance.

While investigating, police found a gun that Price reportedly said she owned and kept in her purse for protection. A folding knife was also found concealed in the purse.

Price was taken to the Newport News City Jail and warrants were taken out against her for possession of a Schedule I/Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a gun while in possession of a a Schedule I/Schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. She remains in custody of the Newport News Sheriff’s Office with no bond.