Waterside District to host hiring event next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk and the Waterside District are hosting a hiring event from April 3 through April 7.

The new dining and entertainment district is looking to fill all sorts of positions, including servers, cooks, bartenders, kitchen staff and other roles.

Interviews will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during the week-long hiring event, which will be held at the Norfolk Works office, located at 100 Bank Street.

To participate, apply online and attend the event. You don’t have to make an appointment, applicants will be interviewed on a first come, first serve basis. Be sure to bring in your I-9 employment eligibility verification form because you may be offered a job on the spot.

The Waterside District’s grand opening is set for May 11 to May 14.