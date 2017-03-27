USS Leyte Gulf deploying from Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Around 360 Sailors aboard the USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) are leaving Naval Station Norfolk for a six-month deployment.

The crew is heading to the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility, in the Persian Gulf and Mediterranean Sea.

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser recently took part in a live-fire missile exercise with two other ships off the coast of North Carolina.

The U.S. Navy says the exercise was designed to test the ships’ weapons systems on simulated enemy targets.

Many of the sailors had been on the ship since midnight the night before Monday’s deployment. Some families opted to say their final goodbyes at that time.

Families lining up to wave goodbye to sailors on the USS Leyte Gulf @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/tgVY60WF1R — Deanna LeBlanc (@DeannaWAVY) March 27, 2017

One mother, whose son is on his second deployment, said it does not get easier.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna LeBlanc will have more on the Gulf’s deployment tonight at 4 p.m.