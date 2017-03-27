Traffic sounds drive Suffolk neighbor to consider moving

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you live near a highway, you expect to hear the sound of traffic. It comes with the territory. But what if that road’s traffic increased to the point where you can’t even have a conversation in your backyard? Would you move?

That is the reality one Suffolk family faces.

In the Applewood Farms subdivision, the sounds of nature have an unnatural accompaniment: Traffic from Route 58 near the Nansemond River.

“If I picked up a rock and threw it, I could hit 58 from my backyard,” neighbor Shelby Kinder said.

Kinder has lived there for six years. He designed his backyard as a refuge for retirement.

“Just like the traffic has increased, the time in our backyard has decreased,” he said.

The trucks roar through and make it nearly impossible to hear; conversation at normal levels is pointless. He couldn’t even hear our questions from 15 feet away.

“Maybe we should talk like this?” Kinder shouted.

10 On Your Side did our own hearing test. Every few minutes, the sound level reached into the 80s for decibel range — that is the equivalent of the sound from a garbage disposal.

Kinder said his paradise is lost. The City of Suffolk controls Route 58. He’s asked for a sound barrier built to bring down the sound.

A spokesperson for Suffolk said there are no plans to do that. The creation of a sound barrier would cost more than $2 million.

“We don’t mind looking at the highway, but listening to it every day like that… That will drive you right out of here,” Kinder said.