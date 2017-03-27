Traffic checkpoints lead to multiple arrests in North Carolina

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Several people are facing charges after authorities held checkpoints over the weekend in Tyrrell County, North Carolina.

The checkpoints were the result of a joint operation between the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Multiple arrests were made and cocaine, marijuana and cash were seized.

49-year-old Steve Philips, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Friday for possession of crack cocaine.

30-year-old Joshua Jones, of Woodland, was arrested Saturday for possession of cocaine. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Also on Saturday, deputies arrested 20-year-old Robert J. Sharma, of Rolesville. He’s charged him with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Authorities seized 28 Xanax tablets and marijuana as well. Sharma was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

26-year-old Johnan P. Lazeou, of Lexington, received a citation for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police cited 22-year-old Siena P. Powers, of Winston-Salem, for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

27-year-old Thomas L. Conlan, of Manteo, also received a citation for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.