Portsmouth city manager proposes budget with no new tax increases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth school administrators are fighting for funding after the city manager proposed a budget that doesn’t have any increases for the district.

City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis-Patton’s budget for next year doesn’t include any new taxes for Portsmouth residents. Instead of raising taxes, Pettis-Patton adjusted fees and left other areas alone, including education.

The city manager is proposing a five percent increase to water and sewer, which would be offset by a three dollar a month cut in residents’ trash bills.

Mayor John Rowe applauded Pettis-Patton’s efforts after seeing the proposal. The budget includes a 2.5 percent increase for all city employees. But some top officials with Portsmouth Public Schools aren’t pleased.

The school board recently approved their budget, asking the city for $5.4 million. That includes raises for all employees, the addition of seven deans to help with discipline and more than 50 instructional assistants for pre-k and kindergarten classrooms.

“We talk about wanting to increase our level of quality education that we are providing, but we need to have the additional resources in there to do it,” said Claude Parent, Chairman of the Portsmouth School Board.

Just eight of the city’s 19 schools are fully accredited. The board fears they won’t improve without more money. Mayor Rowe remains confident they can.

“Education is still a priority,” Rowe said. “I think we have to be concerned about how we use the money, make sure the money is going where it needs to go.”

City council will make their first comments on the proposed budget at its meeting Tuesday. They’ll vote on a final budget in May.