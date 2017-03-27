Police: Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a driver was rescued from his vehicle after hitting several parked cars Monday morning, and overturning the vehicle in a parking lot.

Police spokeswoman Jamie Bastas says the crash was called in around 9:50 a.m. The driver of the vehicle hit several cars in the Midas parking lot off Beechmont Road and Warwick Boulevard.

No one was in any of the parked cars at the time, according to Bastas.

Firefighters and officers were able to rescue the driver from the vehicle, which Bastas said appeared to be a Cadillac Escalade. The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.

The northbound side of Warwick Boulevard has been shutdown around the scene.

Bastas says the cause of the accident remains under investigation. There is no word yet on whether or not the driving will be facing charges.

