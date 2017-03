NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Newport News.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Onancock Trail at 2:52 p.m.

Police say the teen was trying to cross the tracks when he was hit. He lost his right foot. Nightingale airlifted the teen to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

A look at where the teen was struck. Police say he was walking alongside the train. No evidence this was a suicide attempt @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/72A5fqnkWE — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) March 27, 2017

It’s not yet clear who owns the train.

Chopper 10 and WAVY's Liz Kilmer are heading to the scene.

Newport News Train Accident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Chopper 10/WAVY Photo) (Chopper 10/WAVY Photo) (Chopper 10/WAVY Photo)